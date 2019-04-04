Trailer for 'Echo In the Canyon' Doc on LA's Laurel Canyon Music Scene

"You guys ready to go to the 60s?" Greenwich Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for indie music documentary Echo In the Canyon, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Featuring Jakob Dylan, the film explores the beginnings of the Laurel Canyon music scene in L.A. "Dylan uncovers never-before-heard personal details behind the bands and their songs and how that music continues to inspire today. Echo In the Canyon contains candid conversations and performances with Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, Michelle Phillips, Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Roger McGuinn and Jackson Browne as well as contemporary musicians they influenced such as Tom Petty (in his last film interview), Beck, Fiona Apple, Cat Power, Regina Spektor, and Norah Jones." Yet another new music doc connecting an iconic location with iconic musicians. Seems like a good time, with plenty to look back upon.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Slater's documentary Echo In the Canyon, from YouTube:

Echo In The Canyon celebrates the explosion of popular music that came out of LA’s Laurel Canyon in the mid-60s as folk went electric and The Byrds, The Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and The Mamas and the Papas gave birth to the California Sound. It was a moment (1965 to 1967) when bands came to LA to emulate The Beatles and Laurel Canyon emerged as a hotbed of creativity and collaboration for a new generation of musicians who would soon put an indelible stamp on the history of American popular music. Echo In the Canyon is directed by filmmaker Andrew Slater, making his feature directorial debut. This premiered at the LA Film Festival and DOC NYC last year. Greenwich Entertainment will release Slater's Echo In the Canyon in select theaters starting on May 24th coming up soon. Who wants to watch this doc?