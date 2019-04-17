Trailer for Expensive Sci-Fi Short 'The Shipment' Showing at Tribeca

"My client has a very delicate product that he needs transported…" Pic4 Studios has debuted a trailer for a short film titled The Shipment, which is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. It premiered at a few other genre festivals last year and is expected to debut online this summer. The Shipment is a 30-minute long sci-fi, space epic short film with a budget of $1 million, which is crazy for a short but why not. It's the directorial debut of VFX veteran (and the owner of Elite Home Theater Seating) Bobby Bala, who made this with his daughter. "My goal was to create my first film with my daughter. I felt this would be a memorable experience…" The story is about a widowed cargo hauler who ends up stuck with his daughter in a wretched spaceport. Stranded and broke, he must make a difficult choice in desperate attempt to provide a better life for her. Starring Aleks Paunovic, Ishana Bala, Robert Maillet, Omari Newton, Adrian Petriw, and Jacques Lalonde. This looks fun, but definitely seems like an expensive home video more than anything.

Here's the first offiical trailer (+ poster) for Bobby Bala's short film The Shipment, direct from YouTube:

An ex-slave trader struggles to live a reformed life as a lowly interplanetary cargo hauler. Stranded and broke, he faces his dark past and difficult ethical choices in a desperate attempt to provide a better life for his daughter. The Shipment, originally developed under the title Kaiden's Cargo, is directed by Canadian filmmaker / VFX artist Bobby Bala, now making his directorial debut after working in the visual effects / filmmaking industry for years. The screenplay is also written by Bobby Bala, with script consulting by Paul Donnett, Chris Ebeling, Arun Fryer, and Myles Murchison. This already premiered at the SciFi Film Festival in Sydney, Australia last year, and also played at Fantasporto in Portugal. It's stopping by the Tribeca Film Festival next this month. No official release date is set yet for this short yet, but we'll be keeping an eye on it.