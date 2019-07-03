Trailer for 'Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein' Mock Doc

"My father had a compulsion to court disaster…" Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a comedy short, mockumentary special titled Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, starring actor David Harbour from Hellboy and "Stranger Things". In the film, Harbour delves into the enigmatic history of his legendary acting family, as he examines his father's legacy and role in a made-for-TV play called – of course – "Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein". With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, Heather Lawless, Michael Lerner, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family's acting lineage to gain insight into his father's legacy -- all in 28-minutes. This looks super kooky, creative, and hilarious; it's cool to see Netflix developing comedic ideas like this. More mockumentaries! Enjoy this.

Here's the first trailer for Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein, on Netflix's YouTube:

When actor David Harbour finds lost footage of his father's disastrous televised stage play of a literary classic, he uncovers shocking family secrets. In this new mockumentary, join "Stranger Things" actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father's televised stage play, Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein is directed by editor / filmmaker Daniel Gray Longino, originally of Comedy Central's "Kroll Show" who has also directed episodes of "Who Is America?", "PEN15", and "Portlandia". This is his first project outside of TV, though he still hasn't directed a feature film yet. The screenplay is written by John Levenstein. Netflix will debut Frankenstein's Monster's Monster, Frankenstein streaming exclusively starting July 16th this month. Want to watch this?