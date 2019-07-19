Trailer for HBO's Doc 'Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist'

"How can I get treated like this, you know?" HBO has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary titled Unmasking Jihadi John, in full with the subtitle: Anatomy of a Terrorist. The film is the latest directed by award-winning documentarian Anthony Wonke, who also made the behind-the-scenes doc film The Director and the Jedi about Rian Johnson making Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This time he focuses on a very different topic. From BAFTA-winning producer and investigative journalist Richard Kerbaj, Unmasking Jihadi John: Anatomy of a Terrorist examines what propelled British citizen Mohammed Emwazi's journey down a violent path despite US and British authorities being aware of his extremism. It's a damning look at the making of a terrorist and what might've driven him to such extremes. This looks chilling and fascinating.

Here's the official trailer for Anthony Wonke's doc Unmasking Jihadi John, from HBO's YouTube:

Mohammed Emwazi, aka 'Jihadi John', was a London raised boy who grew up to become a brutal ISIS terrorist in Syria and one of the men who carried out the beheadings in 2014 and 2015. The film details the experiences of the aid workers and journalists held hostage by Emwazi, some of whom survived and some who were executed, and highlights the journey of family members seeking justice for their lost loved ones. Unmasking Jihadi John is directed by award-winning filmmaker Anthony Wonke, director of many docs including Staying Lost, Behind the Crime, Squaddies on the Rampage, The Battle for Marjah, Crack House USA, Gymnast, Fire in the Night, Being AP, Ronaldo, and The Director and the Jedi previously. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. HBO will debut Wonke's Unmasking Jihadi John documentary streaming exclusively starting on July 31st at the end of this month. So who's curious?