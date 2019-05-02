Trailer for 'I'm Going To Break Your Heart' Doc About Musicians in Love

"You get to express your feelings all the time…" Level Film in Canada has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled I'm Going To Break Your Heart, a film about love and the tough relationship between two popular Canadian musicians. Raine Maida and Chantal Kreviazuk have been together for years, and although they've made plenty of music on their own, they haven't worked much together. After nearly two decades and three children, the two have decided to examine their relationship and how they can patch things up. Filmed on France's isolated but very romantic Saint Pierre et Miquelon island in the dead of winter, the documentary immerses viewers in their musical relationship, even as it exposes long-standing wounds and unresolved heartache. Through this process they work to make their first real album together.

Official trailer for Annie Bradley & Jim Morrison's doc I'm Going To Break Your Heart, on YouTube:

