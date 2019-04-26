Trailer for Joshua Tree Horror 'Head Count' Directed by Elle Callahan

"It was like I was a passenger in my own body." Samuel Goldwyn has debuted an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Head Count, the feature directorial debut of sound designer / filmmaker Elle Callahan. Newcomer Evan joins a group of teens on a getaway in Joshua Tree. While telling ghost stories around the campfire, he reads aloud a mysterious chant from the internet. From that moment, someone–or something–is among them. As unsettling, inexplicable events start to become more frequent, Evan soon realizes this summoned shape-shifting creature is targeting them to fulfill a deadly ritual. The indie film stars Ashleigh Morghan, Isaac Jay, Sam Marra, Michael Herman, Bevin Bru, and Tory Freeth. Definitely worth a watch. Looks like a clever, twisted, creepy little horror thriller with a lot to offer. I'm curious to check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elle Callahan's Head Count, direct from Goldwyn's YouTube:

"What does it want?!" A group of teenagers unknowingly summon a paranormal presence during their weekend getaway trip to the Joshua Tree desert. This shape-shifting monster mimics their appearances to hide among them and seeks to separate them into groups of five to complete its deadly ritual. Head Count is directed by American filmmaker and sound designer Elle Callahan, making her feature directorial debut with this after making a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Elle Callahan and Michael Nader. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Callahan's Head Count in select theaters + on VOD starting on June 14th this summer. Who's interested in watching?