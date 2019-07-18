Snoochie Boochies! Trailer for Kevin Smith's 'Jay and Silent Bob Reboot'

"And on that note - we cue the music." They're back!! Who? Jay and Silent Bob, of course. Kevin Smith has directed a new Jay & Silent Bob movie, continuing their journey from Clerks (in 1994) to Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (in 2001) to Clerks II (in 2006) and now to this - Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (in 2019). Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reprise their roles as Jay and Silent Bob - and this time they return to Hollywood (again) to stop a reboot of the Bluntman and Chronic movie from getting made. The full cast also includes Shannon Elizabeth, Joe Manganiello, Rosario Dawson, Chris Hemsworth, Justin Long, Joey Lauren Adams, Kate Micucci, James Van Der Beek, Craig Robinson, Harley Quinn Smith, Method Man, and Jason Biggs. Ahaha this looks hilarious. As ridiculous as it seems, you have to admit it looks like everyone in this is having fun and doing this for fun, all so that we can have fun watching.

Here's the first official trailer for Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, direct from YouTube:

The stoner icons who first hit the screen 25 years ago in Clerks are back again! When Jay and Silent Bob discover that Hollywood is rebooting an old movie based on them, the clueless duo embark on another cross-country mission to stop it all over again. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is both written and directed by iconic American filmmaker Kevin Smith, director of the films Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Jersey Girl, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Cop Out, Red State, Tusk, and Yoga Hosers most recently. Produced by Jordan Monsanto and Liz Destro, and co-produced by Daniel McGilvray. Fathom Events and Saban Films will debut Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot at a special event on October 15th this fall. Then they'll screen Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Reboot back-to-back on October 17th a few days later. For more info, visit Fathom Events. First impression? Who's down for this?