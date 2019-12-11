Trailer for Revenge Tale 'Promising Young Woman' with Carey Mulligan

"Who needs brains?" Focus Features has unveiled an official trailer for a bold thriller titled Promising Young Woman, the feature directorial debut of "Killing Eve" producer / writer Emerald Fennell. The film is already set to open in theaters in April. What's the cool concept in this? Everyone said Cassie was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Traumatized by a tragic event in her past, she starts seeking vengeance against those who cross her path. Carey Mulligan stars with a big ensemble including Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Adam Brody, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Sam Richardson, Chris Lowell, Molly Shannon, and Clancy Brown. You do not want to miss this trailer.

Here's the first official trailer for Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, direct from YouTube:

From visionary director Emerald Fennell ("Killing Eve") comes a delicious new take on revenge. Everyone said Cassie (Carey Mulligan) was a promising young woman… until a mysterious event abruptly derailed her future. But nothing in her life is what it appears to be: she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. But now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs of the past in this thrilling and wildly entertaining story. Promising Young Woman is both written & directed by English actress-turned-filmmaker Emerald Fennell, making her feature directorial debut after one other short film previously; and writing / producing work on the TV show "Killing Eve". This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere yet. Focus Features will release Fennell's Promising Young Woman in select US theaters starting April 17th, 2020 this spring. Who's excited for it?