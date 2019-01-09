Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'IO' with Anthony Mackie & Margaret Qualley

"It is in our soul to seek life no matter what." Netflix has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller titled IO, or just Io - the name of Jupiter's moon, from director Jonathan Helpert. Set in the "near future" the story follows a young scientist named Sam, one of the last survivors on a post-cataclysmic Earth, who is dedicated to finding a way for humans to adapt and survive on this planet, rather than abandon their world. But with the final shuttle scheduled to leave the planet for a distant colony, her determination to stay is rocked by the arrival of another survivor, Micah. She must decide whether to journey with him to join the rest of humanity and begin life anew, or stay to fight for Earth’s survival. Aw. It's a bit like Wall-E, but with humans and not only robots. Margaret Qualley stars with Anthony Mackie, plus the voice of Danny Huston. This has a cool concept, and has some cool shots, I just hope it's better than the usual Netflix fare.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Helpert's IO, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Sam (Margaret Qualley), one of the only survivors on a post-cataclysmic Earth, is a young scientist dedicated to finding a way for humans to adapt and survive, rather than abandon their world. But with the final shuttle scheduled to leave the planet for a distant colony, her determination to stay is rocked by the arrival of another survivor, Micah (Anthony Mackie). She must decide whether to journey with him to join the rest of humanity and begin life anew, or stay to fight for Earth's survival. IO is directed by French filmmaker Jonathan Helpert, his second feature after making House of Time and numerous short films previously. The screenplay is co-written by Clay Jeter & Charles Spano & Will Basanta. Netflix will release Helpert's IO streaming exclusively starting January 18th this month. How does that look? Who's curious?