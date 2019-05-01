Trailer for Serial Killer Thriller 'Mollywood' Directed by Morocco Vaughn

"They're all living for pleasure… it's like a disease." Momentum Pictures has debuted the trailer for an indie horror-thriller titled Mollywood, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Morocco Vaughn originally from Chicago. The film is about a psycho serial killer who disguises himself as a drug dealer in order to "deliver" young people their worshiped drugs at parties. Vinicius Machado stars as Zach, a determined detective trying to track him and catch him before he kills more. Also starring Anastasia Zorin, Harold Dennis, Micah Fitzgerald, Billy Dec, Waka Flocka Flame, Arianna Lexus, & Kimberly Michelle Vaughn. This looks hyper violent and intensely terrifying, but that could be because there's some intense EDM music in it. This might actually just be so crazy that it might turn out pretty good, but we'll have to see.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Morocco Vaughn's Mollywood, direct from YouTube:

"A killer EDM thriller." Mollywood is about a serial killer who disguises himself as a drug dealer in order to "deliver" young people their worshiped drugs. In order for Zach to catch this rabid psycho killer, he must return to and immerse himself into the scene that not so long ago claimed the life of his brother. Mollywood is directed by American filmmaker Morocco Vaughn, making his feature directorial debut after music videos and other production work. The screenplay is written by Ken Hoyd. Momentum Pictures will release Vaughn's Mollywood in direc-to-VOD starting June 4th coming up this summer. Who's interested?