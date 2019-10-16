Trailer for Small Town Drama 'Cold Brook' Directed by William Fichtner

"I'm feeling all this stuff that we can't really share with anybody." Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie small town drama titled Cold Brook, which is also the feature directorial debut of actor William Fichtner. Two ordinary guys in a small town embark on an extraordinary adventure and risk everything for a stranger in need. This hasn't shown up anywhere else, but is getting a VOD release next month for anyone curious about this. Fichtner most recently appeared in Finding Steve McQueen, Traffik, and 12 Strong. Cold Brook also stars Fichtner, along with Kim Coates, Harold Perrineau, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brad William Henke, Charlene Amoia, Johnny Strong, Erich Anderson, plus Robin Weigert. Well this definitely looks like a quaint small town adventure, a rather heartfelt tale of goodness.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for William Fichtner's Cold Brook, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Cold Brook is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. It's a story about coming home; something everyone, everywhere has an innate desire to do. Cold Brook is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker William Fichtner, making his feature directorial debut after producing one other film last year. The screenplay is written by Cain DeVore and William Fichtner. It's produced by Kim Coates, William Fichtner, Shayne Putzlocher, and Sara Shaak. This originally premiered last year, but hasn't shown at any other festivals, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will release Fichtner's Cold Brook in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 8th. How does that look? Who wants to watch?