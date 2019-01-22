Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'The Golem' Based on Jewish Folklore

"Golem is connected to its creator. A Golem can evolve." Epic Pictures Group has released an official trailer for a supernatural period horror titled The Golem, a new horror thriller take on the Jewish folklore legend of the "Golem". Set in 17th century Lithuania, during an outbreak of a deadly plague, a mystical woman tries to save her tight-knit Jewish community from foreign invaders, but the entity she conjures to protect them is a far greater evil. From the directors known as The Paz Brothers, the cast of The Golem includes Hani Furstenberg and Ishai Golen, along with Brynie Furstenberg, Adi Kvetner, Lenny Ravich, and Alex Tritenko. While this does have some surprisingly impressive imagery, the rest of the film doesn't look that great. The story of The Golem is a well-known myth in Judaism, but this doesn't seem to add anything.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Doron Paz & Yoav Paz's The Golem, direct from YouTube:

In this stunningly reimagined period horror version of an old mystical legend, a Jewish community in a shtetl are besieged by deadly intruders. Set in 17th century Lithuania, Hanna (Furstenberg) the wistful, conflicted wife of the local rabbi’s son Benjamin (Golen), secretly turns to Jewish mysticism and The Kabbalah to conjure up a dangerous entity to protect her community. But the creature she molds out of mud and summons to life echoes her tragic past and becomes so dangerously connected to its creator, that Hanna can't see what a heartless monster she has fashioned from abject fear and desperate loathing. The Golem is directed by brothers / filmmakers Doron Paz & Yoav Paz, of the films Phobidilia and Jeruzalem previously. The screenplay is written by Ariel Cohen. This premiered at FrightFest London last year. Epic Pictures will release the Pazs' The Golem in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 5th coming up.