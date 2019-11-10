Trailer for Surreal Animated Film 'Away' Directed by Gints Zilbalodis

"Hypnotizing." Subliminal Films has debuted an official US trailer for the indie animated feature Away, a dialogue-free feature made entirely single-handily by Latvian animator / filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis. You may recognize the name, as he has been making award-winning short films for years (visit his Vimeo) and this is his first feature that he made himself. Away is about a boy and a little bird who find themselves on a journey across a strange island trying to get back home. It's not easy to make a film without any dialogue in it that is actually worth watching, but this one has appeared at numerous prestigious film festivals including Annecy, Fantasia, and Sitges over the last year. If you're into experimental animation, this is a must watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Gints Zilbalodis' Away, direct from Subliminal Films' YouTube:

Told without any dialogue, Away follows a young boy after a mysterious crash landing, as he travels across an island on a motorcycle, trying to escape a dark spirit and return home. Away is both written and directed by Latvia filmmaker Gints Zilbalodis, making his feature directorial debut after a number of acclaimed short films previously. He also animated, edited, produced, and completed the sound and music for the film through his production company Bilibaba, working single-handily for three years to complete this. This first premiered at Animafest Zagreb in Croatia, and also played at the Annecy, Shanghai, Fantasia, and Sitges Film Festivals. Subliminal Films will release Zilbalodis' Away in select US theaters + on VOD starting on November 29th coming up this fall. For more info, visit the official website. How does it look?