New Trailer for Taxi Cab Mystery Film 'The Fare' Starring Brinna Kelly

"What don't I not know?!" Epic Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie romance mystery thriller titled The Fare, which seems like it could be a taxi cab horror but is actually a time loop drama about a driver and his fare. From director D.C. Hamilton (The Midnight Man), the film is about a taxi driver who picks up a woman. He is entranced by her, until she suddenly disappears and he has no idea what's going on. "He and Penny find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever." Starring Brinna Kelly as the woman, Penny, with Gino Anthony Pesi as the driver, Harris, plus Jason Stuart, Jon Jacobs, and Matt Fontana. This is a fascinating trailer, especially with the change to color (and back) halfway through. A time loop taxi film? I'm intrigued, it looks like a cool filmmaking experiment.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for D.C. Hamilton's The Fare, direct from Epic's YouTube:

When a charming woman named Penny climbs into his taxi, Harris finds himself entranced. That is, right up until she disappears from the back seat without a trace. As he desperately tries to make sense of what happened, he resets his meter and is instantly brought back to the moment she first climbed into his cab. He and Penny find themselves trapped in an endlessly looping ride that changes their lives forever. The Fare is directed by editor / filmmaker D.C. Hamilton, making his second feature film after The Midnight Man previously, as well as a few shorts and other production work. The screenplay is written by actress Brinna Kelly. This premiered at Other Worlds Austin last year, and also played at Fantasporto. Epic Pictures will release Hamilton's The Fare direct-to-VOD/Blu-ray starting on November 19th this fall. Interested?