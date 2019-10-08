Trailer for 'Tell Me Who I Am' About a Twin Brother Without Memories

"I have been lying for 20 years…" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Tell Me Who I Am, made by doc director Ed Perkins. This initially premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, and is next playing at the London Film Festival. What if every memory that haunts you could be erased, or even rewritten? This is the ethical dilemma that Marcus Lewis faced when his identical twin Alex awakened after a motorcycle accident and Marcus was the only person Alex recognized. With no memories at all, Alex relied entirely on his brother as he tried to understand who he was. Tell Me Who I Am is a very heartbreaking and ultimately hopeful voyage that explores the blurred boundaries of memory and reality, and emotional bonds that allow us to survive. This looks like a remarkably fascinating doc about figuring out who we really are.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ed Perkins' doc Tell Me Who I Am, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

When 18-year-old Alex Lewis wakes up from a coma after surviving a motorcycle accident, the world is not one he remembers. He has forgotten everything. His home. His parents. He can’t even remember his own name. The only thing he does know is that the person sitting next to him is his identical twin brother, Marcus. Alex relies on Marcus to give him his memory back; to tell him who he is. But the idyllic childhood Marcus paints for his twin conceals a dark family secret. Now, after decades of hiding the painful realities of their past, Alex and Marcus go on an extraordinary journey together to face the truth and to finally discover who Alex really is. Tell Me Who I Am is directed by British doc filmmaker Ed Perkins, of the doc Garnet's Gold previously, plus a few shorts and other TV work. This premiered at the Telluride Film Festival this year. Netflix will debut Perkins' Tell Me Who I Am doc streaming exclusively starting on October 18th.