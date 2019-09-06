Terrifying 'Wrinkles the Clown' Doc Trailer About a Real, Scary Clown

"You don't know if he's trying to do this for fun, or trying to kill you…" Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Wrinkles the Clown, the latest doc film from filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols (of Flex Is Kings, Welcome to Leith). In Florida, parents can hire Wrinkles the Clown to scare their misbehaving children. This for-hire clown service first went viral in 2014, and they decided to make a doc about him. Who is he? Why exactly does he do this? Is it really for real? (Yes, it is. This ain't no joke.) "With incredible access to the mastermind behind the mask, Wrinkles the Clown is a cryptic and playful exploration of these questions, as well as an inside look at myth-building and the unpredictable spread of imagination in the internet age." Ahaha this looks so deliciously creepy, and mysterious, and the perfect doc film to tie in with Stephen King's It Chapter Two opening this week. So who wants to meet him?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Beach Nichols' doc Wrinkles the Clown, from YouTube:

In late 2014, a low-res video of a person in a clown mask emerging from underneath a sleeping child's bed appears on YouTube. The description below the video claims that the clown is named "Wrinkles," that he lives in southwest Florida, and that he's been hired by the child's parents to frighten her for misbehaving. The video goes viral. Soon, more mysterious videos of Wrinkles scaring children appear online, along with a phone number to hire him for "behavioral services." Wrinkles becomes internet lore - a whole genre of YouTube videos of kids filming themselves calling him appears online, and over a million messages are left at the number. Voicemails range from disturbing to hilarious to terrifying: parents use the number to terrify their children, kids who are obsessive fans of creepy clowns reach out to make a new friend, children threaten to inflict wildly creative violence if he comes anywhere near them. But who is Wrinkles, and why is he doing this? Wrinkles the Clown is directed by filmmaker Michael Beach Nichols, of the docs The Man Behind the Curtain, Flex Is Kings, & Welcome to Leith previously. Magnolia opens Wrinkles the Clown in select US theaters starting October 4th next month. For more info, visit the official website.