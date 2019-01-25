Trailer for 'The Disappearance of My Mother' Doc Playing at Sundance

"The real me isn't photographable." With the 2019 Sundance Film Festival now underway, we're proud to debut an official promo trailer for the documentary The Disappearance of My Mother. From Italian filmmaker Beniamino Barrese, the film will receive its World Premiere at Sundance on Friday, January 25th in the World Cinema Documentary Competition section. The film is about a once-iconic Italian fashion model who now strives to escape the world of images and disappear for good, but her son's determination to make a final film about her sparks an unexpected collaboration and confrontation with the camera's gaze. Described by Sundance as a "radical documentary born out of a series of confrontations between a mother eager to set herself free and a son desperate to use the medium of film to keep her close." This looks like a fascinating, emotional film that examines society's obsession with beauty in a more intimate, personal way.

Here's the festival trailer for Beniamino Barrese's doc The Disappearance of My Mother, on YouTube:

Official description (via Sundance): "Benedetta wants to disappear. An iconic fashion model in the 1960s, she became a muse to Warhol, Dali, Penn and Avedon. As a radical feminist in the 1970s, she fought for the rights and emancipation of women. But at the age of 75, she becomes fed up with all the roles that life has imposed upon her and decides to leave everything and everybody behind, to disappear to a place as far as possible from the world she knows. Hiding behind the camera, her son Beniamino witnesses her journey. Having filmed her since he was a child in spite of all her resistance, he now wants to make a film about her, to keep her close for as long as possible – or, at least, as long as his camera keeps running.The making of the film turns into a battle between mother and son, a stubborn fight to capture the ultimate image of Benedetta – the image of her liberation." The Disappearance of My Mother, also known as Storia di B. - La scomparsa di mia madre, is directed by Italian filmmaker Beniamino Barrese, making his first feature doc film after numerous short films. This doc is premiering at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival this month. A NANOF and RYOT Films production. The film is still seeking distribution for a US release. Stay tuned. First impression?