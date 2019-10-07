Trailer for 'The Elephant Queen' Doc Following an Elephant Matriarch

"Home is a watering hole in paradise." AppleTV+ has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled The Elephant Queen, a full 96 minute doc film that is one of the first to be available exclusively on Apple's new TV+ streaming service. The film is also getting a small theatrical release later this month, if you're going to be around NY or LA. "The Elephant Queen" is Athena, a majestic elephant matriarch, who leads her family across an unforgiving, yet cinematic natural landscape of grasslands and woodlands, dotted with seasonal waterholes. Athena, as leader of her herd, anticipates the coming dry season and knows there are lean times ahead. When the waterholes dry up, she has no choice but to take her family on a treacherous journey across even more foreboding African landscapes. Featuring music by Alex Heffes, and narration by Chiwetel Ejiofor. This looks like your typical inspiring animal doc usually shown at science museums.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Deeble & Victoria Stone's doc The Elephant Queen, from YouTube:

Embark on an epic journey of love, courage and coming home. Join Athena, the majestic matriarch of an elephant herd, as she is forced to lead her family across the unforgiving African savanna in search of more water. This family-friendly adventure film is a cinematic love letter to a threatened species. Narrated by Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen won the Cinema for Peace International Green Film Award of the Year. The Elephant Queen is directed by veteran nature filmmakers Mark Deeble & Victoria Stone, both co-directors of the doc The Queen of Trees previously. This premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and played at the Sundance Film Festival this year. Apple will release The Elephant Queen in select theaters starting October 18th, before it debuts streaming on AppleTV+ starting November 1st this fall. Anyone?