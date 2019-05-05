Trailer for the German Film Awards Best Picture Winner 'Gundermann'

"What's the idea?" The German Film Awards were held this weekend, and top prize for Best Picture went to a film titled Gundermann. Never heard of it? This is not uncommon with whatever the "equivalent of the Oscars" film prize is in each country, usually local films that don't play outside of their country, but a few big ones can break through (the last few years of German Film Awards winners include Victoria, The People vs Fritz Bauer, Toni Erdmann, 3 Days in Quiberon). Gundermann tells the true story of an East German singer & writer named Gerhard Gundermann, played by Alexander Scheer, and his struggles with music, life as a coal miner, and the secret police (STASI) of the GDR. It just won Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, Lead Actor, Scenery, and Costumes at the Deutscher Filmpreis. This also stars Anna Unterberger, Milan Peschel, and Peter Schneider. If you're curious to see what it's all about, watch below (with translation).

Here's the official trailer (w/ English subtitles + poster) for Andreas Dresen's Gundermann, from Vimeo:

Gerhard Gundermann an excavator operator and a rock star, a caring family man and a clown, a spy and a rebel – everything at the same time. A daring biopic about the cult singer/songwriter from former East-Germany. Gundermann is directed by veteran German filmmaker Andreas Dresen, director of the films Stilles Land, Night Shapes, Grill Point, Willenbrock, Summer in Berlin, Cloud 9, Whiskey with Vodka, As We Were Dreaming, Stopped on Track, and The Legend of Timm Thaler previously. The screenplay is by Laila Stieler. The film originally opened in Germany last fall, and played at the Tromsø Film Festival earlier this year, but hasn't shown up anywhere else. It just won Best Picture top prize at the German Film Awards. There's still no US release date or any info about this film showing outside of Germany. Interested anyway?