Trailer for 'The Quiet One' Doc About Rolling Stones Bassist Bill Wyman

"It was against the world, it really was." Sundance Selects / IFC Films has debuted an official trailer for the indie documentary titled The Quiet One, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Montclair Film Festival this year. From director Oliver Murray, The Quiet One is a look back at the "extraordinary life and times of The Rolling Stones'" bassist Bill Wyman. Against the odds Bill escaped a bleak future in post-war, working class London to find himself at the very center of a musical and cultural revolution. As a Rolling Stone he embarked on record-breaking world tours, dealt with feuding band mates and befriended some of the world's most iconic musicians, actors, sportsmen and artists. Then he walked away from it all to commit to a new family and to set about documenting and preserving the memory of the "rock and roll revolution". This doc looks like a fascinating, enthralling trip back in time to the early days of rock music. Dive right in.

Here's the first official trailer for Oliver Murray's doc The Quiet One, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Known to the rest of the world as "the quiet one" of the group, former Rolling Stones bassist and rock 'n roll renaissance man Bill Wyman kept a detailed diary of every single day throughout his career. He also shot hours of film footage, took thousands of photographs and collected a vast archive of memorabilia. Watching his previously unseen footage and hearing his stories is like going back in time to stand at Bill's shoulder and experience his life first-hand. Against the odds, he escaped a bleak future in post-war, working class London to find himself at the center of a musical and cultural revolution as part of "the greatest rock and roll band in the world." Including interviews with Bill's family, fellow band-mates and friends, The Quiet One provides fresh insight into the reality behind the myths and legends of music's rock and roll years as we explore the experiences and stories of a charming and down-to-earth man. The Quiet One is directed by Scottish filmmaker Oliver Murray, making his feature directorial debut after a few other shorts previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Sundance Selects will release Murray's The Quiet One in select US theaters starting June 21st this month. Who's interested in watching?