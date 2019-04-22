Trailer for Time Travel Film 'See You Yesterday' Produced by Spike Lee

"It's about controlling something we obviously have no control over…!" Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for an indie time travel comedy titled See You Yesterday, produced by Spike Lee, and directed by Stefon Bristol making his feature directorial debut. This will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, then launch worldwide on Netflix in May, for those who are interested in seeing it. The sci-fi adventure comedy is about two teenagers who build time machine backpacks. When one of the teen's older brother dies after an encounter with the police, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save him. Starring Eden Duncan-Smith as CJ and Danté Crichlow as Sebastian, with a full cast including Marsha Stephanie Blake, Brian "Astro" Bradley, Johnathan Nieves, Wavyy Jonez, Ron Bobb Semple, and Myra Lucretia Taylor. This looks fun, and clever, and cool. I dig the backpack design, too.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stefon Bristol's See You Yesterday, from Netflix's YouTube:

High school best friends and science prodigies C.J. and Sebastian spend every spare minute working on their latest homemade invention: backpacks that enable time travel. But when C.J.'s older brother Calvin dies after an encounter with police officers, the young duo decide to put their unfinished tech to use in a desperate bid to save Calvin. From director Stefon Bristol and producer Spike Lee comes See You Yesterday, a sci-fi adventure grounded in familial love, cultural divides and the universal urge to change the wrongs of the past. See You Yesterday is directed by American filmmaker Stefon Bristol, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films previously, working his way up from crew work to director. The screenplay is written by Fredrica Bailey and Stefon Bristol. Produced by Spike Lee. Netflix will release Stefon Bristol's See You Yesterday streaming exclusively starting May 17th next month. How does it look?