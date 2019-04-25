Trailer for UK Comedy 'Rupert, Rupert & Rupert' with Sandy Batchelor

"Must be hard finding love when nobody likes you." Global Digital has debuted a trailer for indie comedy Rupert, Rupert & Rupert, from English filmmaker Tom Sands. Sandy Batchelor stars as a struggling actor with multiple personality disorder whose three identities battle for control when he wins the lead role in a West End play. Described as a "bittersweet comedy-drama" about what it's like to have three identities, and how hard life can be when there's different versions of you. "His emotional world becomes more and more chaotic with hilarious and heart-breaking consequences." The cast includes Daisy Keeping, Adam Astill, Ben Porter, Pandora Clifford, and Clifford Barry. This looks quirky and amusing, check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tom Sands' Rupert, Rupert & Rupert, direct from YouTube:

A bittersweet comedy-drama about a struggling actor named Rupert Lindsay (Sandy Batchelor) with multiple personality disorder whose three identities battle for control when he wins the lead role in a West End play and falls for the pretty makeup artist. Rupert, Rupert & Rupert is directed by veteran English filmmaker Tom Sands, director of the narrative features Nazi Vengeance and The Holly Kane Experiment previously, as well as a number of documentaries made around the world. The screenplay is written by Mick Sands. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Global Digital Releasing will release Sands' Rupert, Rupert & Rupert direct-to-VOD starting on April 26th this month. Thoughts?