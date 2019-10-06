Trailer for 'We Believe In Dinosaurs' Doc - Kentucky Builds Noah's Ark

"I really wish there were more people helping me fight this." 1091 Media has debuted an official trailer for an indie documentary titled We Believe In Dinosaurs, which is a clever title for a film about people who do not believe in dinosaurs. The documentary follows the design and construction of a massive $120 million Noah's Ark replica in rural Kentucky, an attraction for religious fanatics, telling the story of the unsettling and uniquely American conflict between science and religion. Their aim is to prove that the Earth is only 6,000 years old and that the Bible is scientifically accurate. Of course, we all know how laughable this all is. It's described as a "jarring cultural examination in the vein of Jesus Camp," that "explores the complicated relationship between science and religion by peering into one of the most prominent cultural 'bubbles' in the United States today." This actually looks like a rather fascinating doc film, a story about local communities.

Here's the trailer for Clayton Brown & Monica Long Ross's doc We Believe In Dinosaurs, from YouTube:

Amid protests and controversy, "Young Earth creationists" build an enormous, $120 million, "life-size" Noah's Ark in Kentucky with the specific aim of debunking the Theory of Evolution. They aim to prove the earth is only 6,000 years old and that the Bible is scientifically accurate. We Believe In Dinosaurs follows the building of the Ark from blueprints to opening day through the eyes of three Kentuckians: Doug, a gifted artist who creates lifelike animals for the Ark; Dan a geologist and impassioned pro-science activist who blows the whistle on the Ark's discriminatory hiring practices; and David a young former creationist who mowed lawns to raise money for creationist causes in his youth. We Believe In Dinosaurs is directed by doc filmmakers Clayton Brown (of The Believers + numerous short films previously) & Monica Long Ross (making her feature directorial debut). This first premiered at the San Francisco Film Festival earlier this year. 1091 releases We Believe In Dinosaurs direct-to-VOD starting November 19th this fall. Anyone?