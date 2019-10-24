Trailer for 'When Lambs Become Lions' Doc About Kenyan Ivory Trade

"Better to kill the poacher and spare the elephant." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled When Lambs Become Lions, a film made over three years of time by filmmaker Jon Kasbe. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, and also played at the Zurich, San Diego, Budapest, and Docs Against Gravity Film Festivals. Set in the Kenyan bush, a small-time ivory dealer fights to stay on top while forces mobilize to destroy his trade. When he turns to his younger cousin, a conflicted wildlife ranger who hasn't been paid in months, they both see a possible lifeline. It took Kasbe three years filming to make this doc. The result is a rare and visually arresting look at the perspectives and motives of the people at the epicenter of this conservation crisis. When Lambs Become Lions is committed to showcasing the plight of elephants however it does NOT depict animals of any kind being harmed. This looks incredible - a must see.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Jon Kasbe's documentary When Lambs Become Lions, from YouTube:

In the Kenyan bush, a small-time ivory dealer fights to stay on top while forces mobilize to destroy his trade. When he turns to his younger cousin, a conflicted wildlife ranger who hasn’t been paid in months, they both see a possible lifeline. The plummeting elephant population in Africa has captured the attention of the world, and as the government cracks down, both poachers and rangers face their own existential crises—what is the value of elephant life relative to human life? And can we understand these hunters who will risk death, arrest, and the moral outrage of the world to provide for their families? When Lambs Become Lions is directed by ambitious filmmaker Jon Kasbe, co-director of the doc Nascent previously, as well as a number of shorts. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Oscilloscope Labs will release When Lambs Become Lions in select US theaters starting on November 22nd. Thoughts?