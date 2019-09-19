Travis Fimmel Heads into Battle in New Trailer for 'Danger Close' Film

"We all come back, or no one does." Saban Films has released a new US trailer for the Australian action movie titled Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, from director Kriv Stenders (Blacktown, Dark Frontier, Red Dog, Kill Me Three Times). We featured the Australian trailer for this military action movie, titled in full Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan, a few months back now you can see the US trailer. In summer of 1966, in a Vietnamese rubber plantation called Long Tan, 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers fight for their lives against 2,500 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers. It's a harrowing story of survival against all odds. The film stars Travis Fimmel, Luke Bracey, Richard Roxburgh, Daniel Webber, Alexander England, Aaron Glenane, Nicholas Hamilton, Myles Pollard, Matt Doran, Stephen Peacocke, Aaron L McGrath, Mojean Aria, Emmy Dougall, and Uli Latukefu. This looks pretty much like every other war zone action film, for those who enjoy that.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Kriv Stenders' Danger Close, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the original Australian trailer for Danger Close here, to see even more footage.

Late afternoon August 18, 1966 South Vietnam – for three and a half hours, in the pouring rain, amid the mud and shattered trees of a rubber plantation called Long Tan, Major Harry Smith and his dispersed company of 108 young and mostly inexperienced Australian and New Zealand soldiers are fighting for their lives, holding off an overwhelming enemy force of 2,500 battle-hardened Viet Cong and North Vietnamese soldiers. With their ammunition running out, their casualties mounting and the enemy massing for a final assault, each man begins to search for the strength to triumph over an uncertain future with honour, decency and courage. Danger Close: The Battle of Long Tan is directed by Australian filmmaker Kriv Stenders, of The Illustrated Family Doctor, Blacktown, Boxing Day, Dark Frontier, Red Dog, Kill Me Three Times, Why Anzac, Red Dog: True Blue, and Australia Day previously. The screenplay is written by Stuart Beattie and James Nicholas & Karel Segers & Paul Sullivan & Jack Brislee. The film opened in Australia this August. Saban will release Danger Close in US theaters + on VOD November 8th.