Travis Fimmel in First Trailer for Crime Film 'Finding Steve McQueen'

"That's when it all started to go sideways." Momentum Pictures has debuted an official trailer for a crime comedy titled Finding Steve McQueen, a new film directed by Mark Steven Johnson (Daredevil, Ghost Rider, When in Rome, Killing Season). Not to be confused with the biopic film about actor Steve McQueen, titled Chasing Bullitt, this film is about some thieves from Ohio and it doesn't really involve the iconic actor. Set in 1972, a gang of close-knit thieves based in Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 million in illegal contributions and blackmail money from President Richard Nixon's secret fund. All based on a true story, of course. Travis Fimmel (from Warcraft) stars, along with Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, Forest Whitaker, Lily Rabe, Jake Weary, Rhys Coiro, and Louis Lombardi. This really looks quite boring.

When an unlikely gang of thieves from Youngstown, Ohio attempt to steal $30 Million in illegal campaign contributions from President Richard Nixon's secret fund, the plan quickly goes sideways, prompting the biggest manhunt in FBI history. Finding Steve McQueen is directed by American writer / filmmaker Mark Steven Johnson, director of the films Simon Birch, Daredevil, Ghost Rider, When in Rome, and Killing Season previously. The screenplay is written by Ken Hixon and Keith Sharon. This first opened in Portugal last fall, but hasn't played at any film festivals or otherwise. Momentum Pictures will release Mark Steven Johnson's Finding Steve McQueen in select theaters starting March 15th coming up. Is anyone interested?