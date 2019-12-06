Tucker Albrizzi & Danny Trejo in Coming-of-Age Comedy 'Bully' Trailer

"It gets easier… But it ain't ever gunna be easy." An official trailer has arrived online for an indie coming-of-age comedy titled Bully, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Santino Campanelli. This premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year, but hasn't played anywhere else yet - and it's pretty clear why as there's not much here. Bully is about a heavy-set high school kid named Jimmy who is constantly tormented by the resident school bully and his cronies. But after he meets a boxer, he starts training and learns how to fight back. Truly the best way to fight bullies is to literally fight them! Right?! Starring Tucker Albrizzi as Jimmy, along with Danny Trejo, Ron Canada, Vincent Pastore, Jack DiFalco, Elanna White, and Jay Lee. Despite the good intentions, it looks pretty bad and impressively derivative. Check it out anyway.

Here's the full-length trailer (+ official poster) for Santino Campanelli's Bully, direct from YouTube:

A coming-of-age comedy about Jimmy (Tucker Albrizzi), a quiet, heavy-set high school kid constantly tormented by the resident school bully Miles (Jack DiFalco) and his cronies. After an altercation on his way home from school lands him a chance meeting with former professional boxer "Action" Jackson (Ron Canada) and trainer Manny (Danny Trejo), Jimmy decides to learn how to fight back. Bully is directed by first-time filmmaker Santino Campanelli, making his directorial debut with this film. He also composed the score. The screenplay is written by Joe Campanelli. This premiered at the Dances With Films Festival last year. Campanelli is self-distributing the film and will release in select US theaters + on VOD starting December 31st coming up soon. For more details + info on how to watch the film, visit the official website.