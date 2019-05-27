Twin Sisters Rivalry in First Trailer for Irish Indie Comedy 'Metal Heart'

"Look - I know you hate me now, but do you think some day we could be okay…?" Break Out Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for an Irish indie coming-of-age comedy titled Metal Heart, which is the feature directorial debut of actor Hugh O'Conor. The film is about two twin sisters who couldn't be more unlike each other. There is much rivalry between Emma and Chantal, quite different in just about every way, but all that changes when their mysterious neighbor moves back in. Jordanne Jones stars as Emma, along with Leah McNamara as her sister Chantal, including Moe Dunford, Seán Doyle, Aaron Heffernan, Yasmine Akram, Ali Hardiman, Lucy Parker Byrne, and Sorcha Fahy. This looks quirky and fun and heartfelt.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Hugh O'Conor's Metal Heart, direct from YouTube (via SA):

There is much rivalry between twin sisters Emma (Jordanne Jones) and Chantal (Leah McNamara), quite different in just about every way, when their mysterious young neighbour moves back in. Metal Heart is directed by prolific Irish actor-turned-filmmaker Hugh O'Conor, making his feature directorial debut with this film after a number of shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Murray. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year, and also played at the Newport Beach and Seattle Film Festivals this year. The film opens in Ireland starting on July 14th this summer. There's still no US release set yet - stay tuned.