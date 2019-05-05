Two Fun US Trailers for South Korean Cop Comedy 'Miss & Mrs. Cops'

"There's no one else." CJ Entertainment has debuted official US trailers for South Korean comedy Miss & Mrs. Cops, the latest film from director Jung Da-Won. CJ is getting better and better at bringing all their major releases to US theaters the same day they open in South Korea, and this film will be in US theaters later this week. The film is about two sisters at a police department who find themselves in the middle of a suicide case when a young woman throws herself in front of a bus while the two are on duty. Mi-young and Ji-hye find out that the woman is the victim of a digital sex crime. When no one else will take the case, the sisters-in-law open their own investigation. This stars Ra Mi-ran, Lee Sung-kyung, Yoon Sang-hyun, Choi Soo-young, and Yeom Hye-ran. This does look quite goofy, but may still be entertaining to watch.

Here's the two official US trailers (+ posters) for Jung Da-Won's Miss & Mrs. Cops, from YouTube:

In the South Korean crime comedy, two sisters-in-law (Mi-Young and Ji-hye) who work together at the police department find themselves in the middle of a suicide case when a young woman throws herself in front of a bus while the two are on duty. Mi-young and Ji-hye find out that the woman is the victim of a digital sex crime and her sex video is scheduled to be released online in 48 hours. When all the other cops in other departments refuse to take the case, the sisters-in-law open their own investigation into the case. Miss & Mrs. Cops is directed by South Korean filmmaker Jung Da-Won, his second film after Garak Market Revolution previously. Produced by Film Momentum. CJ Ent. USA will release Miss & Mrs. Cops in select US theaters starting May 10th this month. For more info, visit the official website. Who's interested?