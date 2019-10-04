Two High School Seniors Smoke Up in Trailer for 'Good Girls Get High'

"Are you experiencing increased appetite?" Warner Bros & DirecTV have debuted an official trailer for a wild indie coming-of-age comedy titled Good Girls Get High, the second feature film made by filmmaker Laura Terruso (following Fits and Starts previously). This is pretty much a riff on Booksmart (and Eighth Grade), about two high school girls who are "good girls" just about to finish up and graduate. The decide to become "bad girls" and get stoned on their last night of senior year, only learning that being bad really ain't so good after all. Surprise, surprise. The film stars Abby Quinn and Stefanie Scott, along with Lauren Lapkus, Matt Besser, Isabelle Fuhrman, Chanté Adams, Cole Carter, and Danny Pudi. This looks a bit too cheap, and a bit too cheesy for my tastes, but maybe I'm not the target audience. Still - light one up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Laura Terruso's Good Girls Get High, from YouTube:

With graduation looming, two academically gifted "good girls," frustrated with their social standing in the high school hierarchy, get stoned on their last night of senior year in Good Girls Get High. After their evening of experimentation goes hilariously awry, they ultimately learn that being "bad girls" isn’t all it's cracked up to be. Good Girls Get High is directed by Canadian filmmaker Laura Terruso, her second feature film after Fits and Starts previously, and numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Jennifer Nashorn Blankenship and Laura Terruso. Produced by Leslie Morganstein and Elysa Koblovitz Dutton. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival last year. WB & DirecTV will release Terruso's Good Girls Get High in select theaters starting November 8th this fall. Who wants to get high with them?