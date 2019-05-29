Two Short Teasers for 'Icon: The Robert Englund Story' Documentary

PRESS RELEASE

ICON: The Robert Englund Story

From the makers of RoboDoc: The Creation of RoboCop, Pennywise: The Story of IT and You’re So Cool, Brewster! The Story of Fright Night, comes this brand-new documentary celebrating the work and iconic status of one of horrors most-loved actors Robert Englund. Since first donning a tattered fedora and a glove of eviscerating blades in 1984, Robert Englund has become one our generation’s most beloved horror icons. Englund has risen to stand shoulder to shoulder in the pantheon of movie legends alongside such greats as Boris Karloff and Christopher Lee. His portrayal of Freddy Krueger is without doubt a moment as visceral to the horror genre as Chaney’s werewolf or Karloff’s ground-breaking realisation of Frankenstein’s monster. Yet few realise the depths of England’s true power as a character actor away from the latex mask and iconic red and green jumper. A classically trained actor and talented director, Englund has starred in many well-received movies in the years since Freddy’s cinematic birth as well as directing his own feature film.

This documentary will explore who the man behind the mask truly is, charting his early days in TV and Film to his current stratospheric status in the horror universe. Including intimate interviews with friends and colleagues as well as the man himself ‘ICON’ will answer the fundamental question ‘was playing an iconic movie character a gift or a double-edged sword for such versatile and talented actors?’

With interviews from Robert himself as well as Nightmare on Elm Street alumni and cast and crew of the likes of Urban Legend, 2001 Maniacs, 976-Evil, Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon, Wishmaster, V, Dead and Buried, Phantom of the Opera and many more, ‘ICON’ is truly a celebration of the horror genre classics from the 1980s to present day.

‘ICON’ will also explore the fandom of Horror icons such as Kane Hodder, Doug Bradley, Nick Castle, Jeffrey Combs, Brad Douriff Tony Todd as well as many others and how cinema has created such iconic and memorable horror characters in the same vein as Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger!

Writer, producer, co-director and life-long Robert Englund fan Gary Smart said “If anyone deserves this sort of recognition, then its Robert Englund. He has been a mainstay of horror cinema for nearly 40-years and without question has risen to the ranks in horror alongside Vincent Price, Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee. All of us at Cult Screenings are so excited to be celebrating this Icons career”.

As with all Cult Screenings Documentary projects ‘ICON! The Story of Robert Englund’ will be fan funded and will launch on Indiegogo from June 1st for 30 days – this is an amazing opportunity for horror fans, Freddy fans and fans of Robert to be a part of this amazing celebration of horror Icons and the man who brought Freddy Krueger to life over 30-years ago!

‘ICON’ is the ultimate celebration of horror cinema’s most iconic actors as well as the cast and crew of his films and other Iconic horror stars of our generation.

More information can be found at the official facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RobertEnglundDoc/

as well as the official IMDB page https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10172168/ updated regularly.

Posted by ICON: The Robert Englund Story on Wednesday, May 15, 2019