UK Trailer for German Film 'Balloon' About Fleeing from West to East

"We can make it with your help." Studiocanal has debuted an official UK trailer for a German thriller titled Balloon, or simply Ballon in German. The film tells the true story of the Strelzyk and Wetzel families, who built their own hot air balloon and flew from the GDR to West Germany in the late 1970s when the country was divided. Günter Wetzel, played by David Kross, was inspired by a magazine article about the balloon show in Albuquerque, New Mexico. "While I’m happy now that we took that decision, if I had the knowledge I have now I wouldn’t do it, because it was so dangerous, but I didn’t recognise that then," he says (via The Guardian). The full cast includes Friedrich Mücke, Karoline Schuch, Alicia von Rittberg, Thomas Kretschmann, Jonas Holdenrieder, Tilman Döbler, and Till Patz. That cool shot with the patchwork colors of the balloon lighting up is gorgeous, that alone makes me really want to watch this film. Looks solid.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Michael Herbig's Balloon, direct from Studiocanal's YouTube:

Balloon tells the true story of the Strelzyks and the Wetzels, who made their own homemade balloon in a cellar in Thuringia, in the German Democratic Republic, before flying across the border into Bavaria one chilly night in September 1979. Balloon is directed by German writer / comic / actor / filmmaker Michael Bully Herbig, director of the films Erkan & Stefan, Manitou's Shoe, Lissi and the Wild Emperor, Vicky the Viking, Buddy, and Bullyparade: The Movie previously. The screenplay is written by Kit Hopkins & Thilo Röscheisen & Michael Herbig. This premiered at the Zurich Film Festival last year, and originally opened in Germany last fall. Studiocanal UK will release Herbig's Balloon in select UK theaters starting June 14th, 2019 this summer. There's still no US release confirmed. Stay tuned for more. First impression? Thoughts?