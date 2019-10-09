UK Trailer for 'Judy & Punch' with Mia Wasikowska & Damon Herriman

"That's the way to do it!" Picturehouse has debuted the first official UK trailer for an indie comedy titled Judy & Punch, the latest Blue Tongue Films production (from the Edgerton Bros - Nash & Joel). Written and directed by Australian actress Mirrah Foulkes, marking her feature directorial debut, the film originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It's also playing at the London Film Festival now, and it stopped by the Sydney, Bucheon, New Zealand, Melbourne, and Sitges Film Festivals. Set in the old town of Seaside (nowhere near the sea), puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show in an an anarchic town on the brink of mob rule. It's a clever commentary on how women are treated, and how we can do better. Starring Mia Wasikowska as Judy & Damon Herriman as Punch, along with Benedict Hardie, Eddie Baroo, Tom Budge, Virginia Gay, and Don Bridges. A strange, wacky film.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Mirrah Foulkes' Judy & Punch, from Picturehouse's YouTube:

In the outlandish town of Seaside, located nowhere near the coast, puppeteers Judy and Punch are trying to resurrect their marionette show. The show is a hit due to Judy’s superior puppeteering, but Punch’s driving ambition and penchant for a drink lead to an ill-fated turn of events that Judy must avenge. Judy & Punch is both written and directed by Australian actress-turned-filmmaker Mirrah Foulkes, making her feature directorial debut after directing a few other shorts previously. Produced by Michele Bennett, Nash Edgerton, and Danny Gabai. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Picturehouse will release Foulkes' Judy & Punch in select UK cinemas starting on November 22nd this fall. No other US release date has been set - stay tuned for additional updates. First impression? So who wants to watch this?