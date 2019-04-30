UK Trailer for 'Kind Hearts and Coronets' 70th Anniversary Re-Release

"It's clear that you are insane." Studiocanal UK has debuted a trailer for the 70th anniversary re-release of classic British film Kind Hearts and Coronets, which originally premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 1949. The film comes from the "Golden-Age of Ealing comedies", and is one of those amusing British crime comedies about Dukes and Duchesses and other royalty. A distant poor relative of the Duke of D'Ascoyne, named Louis Mazzini, plots to inherit the title by murdering the eight other heirs – all famously played by Alec Guinness – who stand ahead of him in the line of succession. Louis employs a variety of imaginative murder techniques in order to achieve his aim, and gradually his goal seems to be moving towards his grasp. The cast includes Dennis Price, Joan Greenwood, Valerie Hobson, and Audrey Fildes. The film has been restored in pristine 4K, and will be re-released to UK cinemas in June before arriving on home video.

Here's the new UK re-release trailer for Robert Hamer's Kind Hearts and Coronets, found on YouTube:

One of the Golden-Age Ealing comedies and a classic of British cinema, Kind Hearts and Coronets stars Dennis Price as Louis D'Ascoyne, the would-be Duke of Chalfront whose mother was disinherited by her noble family for marrying beneath her. When her dying wish to be buried in the family crypt is refused, Louis vows to avenge his mother whilst at the same time gaining himself the title of Duke, by engaging in the gentle art of murder, killing off one by one each of the eight successors to the title – all unforgettably played by Alec Guinness. Kind Hearts and Coronets is directed by British filmmaker Robert Hamer, also of It Always Rains on Sunday, The Spider and the Fly, To Paris with Love, The Scapegoat, and School for Scoundrels. It was originally released in the UK in 1949, and played at the Venice Film Festival that same year. Studiocanal UK will re-release the new restoration in select cinemas starting June 7th this summer, in addition to debuting a new box set "Collector's Edition" of the film later in June. Any fans of this classic?