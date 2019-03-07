Uncensored First Trailer for Joel Potrykus' Latest Crazy Film 'Relaxer'

"You do not leave this couch until the challenge is completed!" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the trailer for a demented, wacky indie film titled Relaxer, which premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Relaxer is the latest work from American filmmaker Joel Potrykus, who has been making some super funky little films including Ape, Buzzard, and The Alchemist Cookbook. This one is just as funky as all of those: With the impending Y2K apocalypse fast approaching, Abbie is faced with the ultimate challenge - the unbeatable level 256 on Pac-Man - and he can't get off the couch until he conquers it. A survival story in a living room. Starring Joshua Burge, David Dastmalchian, Andre Hyland, Madi Bachman, & Amari Cheatom. This looks totally gross and ridiculous, but apparently "an unforgettable experience" according to one critic.

Here's the first official trailer (+ crazy poster) for Joel Potrykus' Relaxer, direct from YouTube:

Doom and gloom are on the way. The Y2K apocalypse can't be stopped. Abbie's older brother issues him the ultimate challenge before it goes down: beat the infamous level 256 in Pac-Man and no getting up from the couch until he does so. Abbie’s survival story begins here; inside a rotting living room with no food or water, and a revolving door of numb-nut friends and acquaintances. It's The Exterminating Angel by way of Slacker. Relaxer is both written and directed by American filmmaker Joel Potrykus, dir3ctor of the films Ape, Buzzard, and The Alchemist Cookbook previously, as well as a number of short films. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantasia, BAMcinemaFest, and AFI Fest. Oscilloscope Labs will debut Potrykus' Relaxer in select theaters starting on March 22nd later this month.