US Trailer for Animated Drama 'Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles'

"You start to see the world… in a different way." GKids has released an official US trailer for an animated drama from Spain titled Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, made by filmmaker Salvador Simó (of Paddle Pop Adventures 2: Journey Into the Kingdom). Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles tells the true story of how Buñuel made his second movie. Set in Paris in the 1930s, Buñuel's sculptor Ramón Acin friend buys a lottery ticket with the promise that, if he wins, he will pay for his next film. Remarkably, he ends up a winner, and the two set off to make the short doc Las Hurdes: Tierra Sin Pan (aka Land Without Bread). I really like how they integrate the original live-action footage into the animation, though this film doesn't seem as surreal as I was hoping - aside from that shot of Dali's elephants. I'm still curious about this.

First US trailer (+ poster) for Salvador Simó's Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, from YouTube:

In a stranger-than-fiction tale befitting the master surrealist filmmaker, this film tells the true story of how Buñuel made his second movie. Paris, 1930. Salvador Dalí and Luis Buñuel are main figures of the Surrealist movement, but Buñuel is left penniless after a scandal surrounding his first film L’Age d’Or. However, his good friend, the sculptor Ramón Acín, buys a lottery ticket with the promise that, if he wins, he will pay for his next film. Incredibly, luck is on their side, the ticket is a winner and so they set out to make the movie. Both a buddy adventure and fascinating episode of cinematic history, Buñuel and the Labyrinth of the Turtles utilizes sensitive performances as well as excerpts of Buñuel’s own footage from the production, to present a deeply affecting and humanistic portrait of an artist hunting for his purpose. Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles is directed by Spanish filmmaker Salvador Simó, who also works as a VFX artist for MPC. The screenplay is written by Eligio R. Montero and Salvador Simó. This premiered at the Animation Is Film Festival last year. No official 2019 release date is set - stay tuned. First impression?