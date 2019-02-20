Trailer for Interconnecting Stories Film 'Lost & Found' Set in Ireland

"I've done it this time." Gravitas Ventures has released an official US trailer for an indie drama titled Lost & Found, one of those films where various interconnected stories intertwine showing how we're all linked in some way. This one takes place at/around a lost & found office of an Irish train station. All the segments are inspired by true stories, and share a theme of something lost or found and characters that come in and out of each other’s lives. The ensemble cast of Lost & Found includes Liam O Mochain (who's also writer and director), Norma Sheahan, Brendan Conroy, Aoibhin Garrihy, Liam Carney, Mary McEvoy, and Sean Flanagan. This looks particularly cheap & cheesy, moreso than most of these interconnecting films.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Liam O Mochain's Lost & Found, direct from YouTube:

Lost & Found is 7 interconnecting stories set in and around a lost & found office of an Irish train station. All the segments are inspired by true stories, and share a theme of something lost or found and characters that come in and out of each other’s lives. Lost & Found is written and directed by Irish actor / filmmaker Liam O Mochain, director of the feature films The Book That Wrote Itself and W.C. previously, as well as numerous shorts. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in 2017, and it also played at the Austin Film Festival last year. It opened in theaters in Ireland last summer. Gravitas Ventures will release O Mochain's Lost & Found in select US theaters March 29th, then on VOD starting April 30th this spring. Interested?