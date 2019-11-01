US Trailer for 'Shooting the Mafia' Doc About an Italian Photographer

"Imagine how they felt, being photographed." Cohen Media Group has unveiled an official US trailer for the acclaimed documentary called Shooting the Mafia, which first premiered at both the Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year. The doc film is a profile of famed Italian photographer Letizia Battaglia, the first woman to ever be employed as a photographer at a newspaper in Italy in the 1960s. She went on to take iconic photos of the Mafia and their many violent crimes during their worst era, receiving death threats and getting entangled in their world. She fought back by showing the public just how bad they were, never letting any pressure stop her from using her camera to tell the truth. This was one of my favorite films at the Berlin Film Festival this year, explaining that it's "a fantastic, powerful doc that is both about a remarkable woman, and also a historical examination of how the Mafia lost its power over the years." A must catch doc.

Here's the official US trailer for Kim Longinotto's doc Shooting the Mafia, direct from CMG's YouTube:

Sicilian photographer Letizia Battaglia began a lifelong battle with the Mafia when she first dared to point her camera at a brutally slain victim. A woman whose passion led her to abandon traditional family life and become a photojournalist in the 1970s—the first female photographer to be employed by an Italian daily newspaper—Battaglia found herself on the front lines during one of the bloodiest chapters in Italy’s recent history. She fearlessly and artfully captured everyday Sicilian life—from weddings and funerals to the grisly murders of ordinary citizens—to tell the narrative of how the community she loved in her native Palermo was forced into silence by the Cosa Nostra. Weaving together Battaglia's striking B&W photos, rare archival footage, classic Italian films, and the now 84-year-old's own memories, Shooting the Mafia paints a portrait of a remarkable woman whose whose bravery and defiance helped expose the Mafia's brutal crimes. Shooting the Mafia is directed by British doc filmmaker Kim Longinotto, of many doc films including Theatre Girls, Shinjuku Boys, Runaway, Sisters in Law, Rough Aunties, Pink Saris, Love Is All: Boy Girl Love, and Dreamcatcher previously. This premiered at the Sundance and Berlin Film Festivals this year. Cohen Media will release Shooting the Mafia in select US theaters starting on November 22nd.