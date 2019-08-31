Uzo Aduba is a Passionate Mother in Official Trailer for 'Miss Virginia'

"You cannot, you will not, deny our children their right to learn." Vertical Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for a drama titled Miss Virginia, which is hitting theaters in October this year. The film is based on a true story, about a struggling inner-city mother named Miss Virginia who sacrifices everything to give her son a good education. Unwilling to allow her son to stay in a dangerous school, so she decides to launch a grassroots political movement that could save his future - and thousands like him - by helping him get access to private schools. Uzo Aduba (from "Orange Is the New Black") stars, with Matthew Modine, Vanessa Williams, Adina Porter, Aunjanue Ellis, Amirah Vann, Samantha Sloyan, Nadji Jeter, Kimberly Hebert Gregory, and April Grace. This looks incredibly powerful, which is totally the point.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for R.J. Daniel Hanna's Miss Virginia, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Based on a true story, a struggling inner-city mother (Uzo Aduba) sacrifices everything to give her son a good education. Unwilling to allow her son to stay in a dangerous school, she launches a movement that could save his future - and that of thousands like him. Miss Virginia is directed by up-and-coming editor / filmmaker R.J. Daniel Hanna, making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films previously and lots of other editing work. The screenplay is written by Erin O'Connor. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment opens R.J. Daniel Hanna's Miss Virginia in select theaters + on VOD starting October 18th, 2019 coming up this fall. Anyone interested?