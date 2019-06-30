Valerie Pachner in New US Trailer for 'The Ground Beneath My Feet'

"Everyone makes mistakes." "Not you." Strand Releasing has debuted the official US trailer for acclaimed Austrian film The Ground Beneath My Feet, also titled Der Boden unter den Füßen in German (which translates exactly to the English title). This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in competition earlier this year, and has played at a few other international festivals. This new film from filmmaker Marie Kreutzer is "taut psychological thriller reminiscent of Repulsion", about a businesswoman who struggles to keep herself grounded while always on the go trying to manage clients. Valerie Pachner (who also headlines Terrence Malick's A Hidden Life) stars as Lola, along with Pia Hierzegger, Mavie Hörbiger, Michelle Barthel, Marc Benjamin, Dominic Marcus Singer, and Meo Wulf. I caught this film at Berlinale and it's very good, a brutally honest look at how the business life can swallow people up and suck all the life out of them.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Marie Kreutzer's The Ground Beneath My Feet, on YouTube:

Lola manages her personal life with the same ruthless efficiency she uses to succeed in the business world. She keeps her relationship with her boss Elise a secret, as well as the existence of her older sister Conny, who has a long history of mental illness. But when she receives the news that Conny has attempted suicide, Lola’s secrets begin to unravel into the workplace. As she tries to do what’s best for her sister without jeopardizing all that she’s worked so hard for, Lola slowly finds her own grip on reality slipping away. The Ground Beneath My Feet, originally titled Der Boden unter den Füßen in German, is both written and directed by Austrian filmmaker Marie Kreutzer, director of the films The Fatherless, Gruber Geht, and We Used to Be Cool previously. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Strand Releasing will open Kreutzer's The Ground Beneath My Feet in select US theaters starting on July 26th this summer.