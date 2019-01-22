Vanessa Paradis in US Trailer for Kinky Murder Thriller 'Knife+Heart'

"Is none of this affecting you at all?" Altered Innocence has debuted a full-length, official US trailer for a French murder thriller titled Knife+Heart, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film goes under the title Un couteau dans le coeur in France, which translates directly to A knife in the heart, but I prefer the official version more. Set in Paris in the summer 1979, the film follows Anne, a producer of third-rate gay porn. When Loïs, her editor & companion, leaves her, she attempts to reclaim her by turning a film more ambitious, but one of her actors ends up murdered. Vanessa Paradis stars as Anne, with Kate Moran, Nicolas Maury, Jonathan Genet, Khaled Alouach, & Félix Maritaud. Including an original score by M83. The film has been described as a "gleefully trashy exploitation film" that is kind of like "gay porn meets Giallo slasher." If that sounds like your kind of kink, you should definitely check this out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Yann Gonzalez's Knife+Heart, from YouTube (via B-D):

Anne (Vanessa Paradis) produces third-rate gay porn. After her editor and lover Lois leaves her, she tries to win her back by shooting her most ambitious film yet with her trusted, flaming sidekick Archibald. But one of her actors is brutally murdered and Anne gets caught up in a strange investigation that turns her life upside-down. Knife+Heart, also known as Un couteau dans le coeur in French, is directed by French filmmaker Yann Gonzalez, his second feature film after making You and the Night previously, as well as a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Yann Gonzalez & Cristiano Mangione. This premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest, AFI Fest, Morbido Film Fest, and the Reyjkavik, London, Adelaide, and Brooklyn Horror Film Festivals. Altered Innocence will release Gonzalez's Knife+Heart in select US theaters starting March 15th coming up this winter. Anyone curious about this?