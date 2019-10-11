Vanessa Redgrave & Timothy Spall in Official 'Mrs Lowry & Son' Trailer

"It's not a hobby, mother… I have to do it! I'm compelled to put down everything. I need to capture a way of life." Cleopatra Entertainment has debuted the first official trailer for an indie biopic titled Mrs. Lowry & Son, the latest from acclaimed British director Adrian Noble (of the films A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Importance of Being Earnest). The very talented Timothy Spall continues his famous painters series by starring as L.S. Lowry. The film is a portrait of Lowry and his relationship with his mother, Elizabeth, who tries to dissuade him from pursuing his passion. The cast includes Vanessa Redgrave, plus Stephen Lord, David Schaal, Michael Keogh, John Alan Roberts, & Wendy Morgan. Why do artists always live such tormented lives?! Always so much struggle and pain, but perhaps this is where great art comes from. I like the way this trailer shows his paintings after sharing the scenes they're inspired by. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Adrian Noble's Mrs. Lowry & Son, direct from YouTube:

Mrs. Lowry & Son tells the story of how beloved British artist L.S. Lowry (Spall) lives all his life with his over-bearing mother Elizabeth (Redgrave). Bed-ridden and bitter, Elizabeth actively tries to dissuade her bachelor son from pursuing his artistic ambitions, whilst never failing to voice her opinion at what a disappointment he is to her. Mrs. Lowry & Son is directed by British stage director / filmmaker Adrian Noble, director of the films A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Importance of Being Earnest previously, as well as lots of TV and stage work. The screenplay is written by Martyn Hesford. This premiered at the Edinburgh Film Festival earlier this year. Cleopatra releases Noble's Mrs. Lowry & Son in select US theaters starting November 1st this fall, then a VOD release starting January 7th, 2020 coming up. Look good?