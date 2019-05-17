Vera Farmiga & Jacob Tremblay in Trailer for Comedy 'Burn Your Maps'

"What brings you to Mongolia?" Vertical Entertainment has debuted a new trailer for an indie adventure comedy titled Burn Your Maps, from writer/director Jordan Roberts. This first premiered at film festivals back in late 2016, and has taken three years to finally get an actual US release. No idea why, but this trailer might give you a hint that it's just not all that. Burn Your Maps is about a family in emotional turmoil that is taken by surprise when an eccentric 8-year-old American boy, Wes, has an existential epiphany - he believes that he is in fact a Mongolian goat herder. So they travel to Mongolia and things get even crazier, of course. Jacob Tremblay stars with Vera Farmiga, and a cast including Virginia Madsen, Marton Csokas, Jason Scott Lee, Suraj Sharma, Arielle Rombough, Ramon Rodriguez, and Glynis Davies. This looks cute but also awkward and just strange, not sure what to make of it or why it was delayed for so long.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Jordan Roberts' Burn Your Maps, direct from YouTube:

When Wes befriends a similarly displaced Indian immigrant they both decide it's their destiny to connect the child's dream to his reality through the use of crowdfunding. Their journey to the mysterious plains of Mongolia throws the boy's family further into disarray, leading his desperate mother on a trip across the world, with her son, in order to make their family whole again. Burn Your Maps is written and directed by American filmmaker / screenwriter Jordan Roberts, director of the films Around the Bend and 3, 2, 1 Frankie Go Boom previously. Adapted from the short story by Robyn Joy Leff. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival in 2016, and played at numerous other festivals that year. Vertical Entertainment will finally open Roberts' Burn Your Maps in select theaters starting June 21st, 2019. Anyone interested?