Victoria Carmen Sonne in US Trailer for Travel Horror Thriller 'Holiday'

"Everything passes with time. And then we're just dead." Ain't that the truth. Breaking Glass Pictures has unveiled the first official US trailer for an acclaimed psychological thriller titled Holiday, about a young woman who discovers the luxurious holiday with her drug lord boyfriend and his "family" isn't as relaxing as it's supposed to be. Made by Swedish filmmaker Isabella Eklöf, it first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year then went on to play at tons of festivals throughout 2018. This reminds me a bit of Coralie Fargeat's Revenge, about a woman who gets back at the men who abuse her. Newcomer Victoria Carmen Sonne stars as Sascha, and the Danish cast includes Thijs Römer, Lai Yde, Morten Hemmingsen, and Michiel de Jong. This looks crazier than I was expecting, and I hope she gets some bloody sweet revenge.

Here's the official US trailer (+ original poster) for Isabella Eklöf's Holiday, direct from YouTube:

Young and beautiful Sascha (Victoria Carmen Sonne) discovers her dream life of luxury, recklessness and fun comes at a price when she is welcomed into the "family" of her drug lord boyfriend at his holiday villa in the port city of Bodrum on the Turkish Riveria. Physical and psychological violence are a way of life for this gangster family, but when the velvet veneer is stripped raw to the bone, Sascha's eye drifts towards the "normal" life she is leaving behind--is it possible she could still be accepted by polite society? Holiday is directed by up-and-coming Swedish filmmaker Isabella Eklöf, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Johanne Algren and Isabella Eklöf. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and the Moscow, Sydney, Galway, Taipei, Melbourne, London, New Horizons, and Vancouver Film Festivals. Breaking Glass Pictures will open Eklöf's Holiday in select US theaters + on VOD starting in February 2019 next month. How crazy does that look?