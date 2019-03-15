View All 3 Trailers for Netflix's 'Love, Death & Robots' Anthology Series

"Brace for impact!" Strap in and get ready. Netflix has unleashed a feast of 18 different "NSFW" sci-fi short films as part of an anthology series titled Love, Death & Robots (or also just Love Death + Robots). Produced by Tim Miller (of Blur Studio) and David Fincher, this series is a bit like "Black Mirror" meets "Heavy Metal", with different writers/directors taking on each short film. And each one is just as different as the next, presenting alternate histories, robots, aliens, werewolves, A.I., and much more. This project came out of nowhere - or at least they didn't announce it publicly in advance. And yet, it is already here! Netflix just released Love, Death & Robots (all 18 shorts) on their service today. If any of these look good, just open up and watch. The shorts range from 5 to 17 minutes in length, and were made by various studios, directors, and talent (full list on Wikipedia). As a big sci-fi geek, I cannot wait to watch these. They all look awesome.

Here's all three official trailers for Netflix's animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, from YouTube:

Tales of love, tales of heartbreak, tales of inter-dimensional fornication all converge in 18 NSFW animated stories. Militarized werewolves, interstellar aliens, demons from hell and more are unleashed in 18 NSFW animated stories. High-tech thieves, immortal A.I., and sightseeing automatons - all compute in 18 NSFW animated stories. Netflix's Love, Death & Robots series is presented by filmmakers Tim Miller & David Fincher. Produced by Blur Studios. Featuring a total of 18 different animated short films written by: John Scalzi, Alastair Reynolds, Peter F. Hamilton, Joe R. Lansdale, and Tim Miller. And directed by filmmakers including: Alberto Mielgo, Franck Balson, Victor Maldonado and Alfredo Torres, Léon Bérelle, Dominique Boidin, Rémi Kozyra & Maxime Luère, Dave Wilson, Jon Yeo, and many others. Netflix is releasing Love, Death & Robots streaming exclusively worldwide starting March 15th. Start watching them now. Who's in?