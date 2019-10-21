Vin Diesel is Brought Back to Life in First Trailer for 'Bloodshot' Movie

"They've been manipulating you… What you think is real, sometimes ain't." Sony Pictures has debuted the first official trailer for action sci-fi movie Bloodshot, another comic book adaptation, this one about a slain soldier (and mobster?) who is re-animated with superpowers. It's based on the comic book character known as Bloodshot, published in various Valiant Comics, the first appearance in 1992. Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero "Bloodshot" by the RST corporation. It seems to be a twisted mix of Upgrade and RoboCop, which might actually be awesome. The cast includes Guy Pearce, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Lamorne Morris, Talulah Riley, Johannes Haukur Johannesson, and Siddharth Dhananjay. So far, so good! Looks massively entertaining, though it seems like a story we've seen so often before (see: Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow).

Here's the first trailer (+ international) for Dave Wilson's Bloodshot movie, direct from Sony's YouTube:

Based on the bestselling comic books, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. Now filled with an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force – stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not – but he's on a mission to find out. Bloodshot is directed by American filmmaker Dave Wilson, making his feature directorial debut after working for years at Blur Studio and directing cinematics for video games. The screenplay is written by Eric Heisserer and Jeff Wadlow; based on the Valiant comic books by Yvel Guichet, Bob Layton, Don Perlin, and Kevin VanHook. Sony will debut Wilson's Bloodshot in theaters everywhere starting February 21st, 2020 next year. Who's interested? Look good?