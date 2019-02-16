Virginia Gardner in First Trailer for End-of-the-World Horror 'Starfish'

"A girl. A mixtape. And the end of the world." The Orchard has released the first official trailer for an indie cosmic horror film titled Starfish, which is the feature debut of musician/filmmaker A.T. White. The originally premiered at Fantastic Fest last fall, and also played at the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Starfish is described as a "unique, intimate and honest" portrayal of a girl grieving for the death of her best friend. And it just happens to take place on the day the world ends as we know it, when a mysterious signal from an unknown dimension summons the end of days. Virginia Gardner stars as Aubrey, who discovers a tape labeled "this mixtape will save the world." Forced to fight off the encroaching creatures, she sets out to find more tapes and (hopefully?) save the world. Also starring Christina Masterson, Eric Beecroft, Natalie Mitchell, Shannon Hollander, Elias Brett, Tanroh Ishida, and Regina Saldivar. Whoa! Yeah this looks crazy cool! I dig the mix of styles and snowy apocalyptic atmosphere and everything. I need to see this.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for A.T. White's Starfish, direct from YouTube:

Gardner stars as Aubrey, a young woman suffering from the death of a close friend. When a mysterious signal from an unknown dimension summons the end of days, its appears as if only Aubrey is left on earth. Trapped in the apartment of her recently deceased best friend, the only clue she has is a single cassette left behind after her friends death, labeled: "THIS MIXTAPE WILL SAVE THE WORLD." Thrust into a mystery orchestrated by her friend and stricken with grief, she begins to piece the clues together, uncovering a series of tapes all with pieces of the mystery signal. Along the way, progress is impeded when monstrous creatures begin to overrun the world and enclose in on her. Aubrey is forced to fight off the encroaching creatures and move beyond her own crippling grief in order to find the remaining tapes. But will completing the signal save the world? Starfish is both written and directed by English filmmaker / musician A.T. White (also known as Al White), making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The Orchard will send Starfish on a US theatrical roadshow tour starting in NYC on March 13th, playing in many more cities throughout April. Then it arrives on VOD in late May. Interested?