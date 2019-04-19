Watch: 2019 Blockbuster 'AMONtage' Hypes Up the Summer Season

"13 films. 3 minutes. Watch the Summer 2019 Blockbuster AMONtage now!" We're just a few weeks away from officially kicking off the 2019 summer movie season, which is launching with Marvel's Avengers: Endgame opening in theaters worldwide. To celebrate the occasion, movie lover Amon Warmann has put together his annual preview video called the "Summer 2019 Blockbuster Montage", or "AMONtage". Featuring footage from 13 big summer blockbusters, this plays the perfect sizzle reel that will hopefully get you excited about what's going to be playing on the big screen over these next few months. As usual, this is an awesome preview with some very slick, impressive editing that makes this stand out over other mashups. After Avengers, I'm most looking forward to Godzilla, John Wick: Chapter 3, and honestly Hobbs & Shaw because the new trailer is totally bonkers. But the rest of these movies do look quite promising (as do many other movies he didn't include in this edit). Pull out all your summer clothes and enjoy the 2019 AMONtage!

Description for the video from YouTube: "Get excited for the summer blockbusters of 2019 with the Summer 2019 Blockbuster AMONtage!" This summer preview was made by Amon Warmann (follow him on Twitter @awarmann), hence the title "Amontage". This mashup features footage from these 2019 summer movies: Avengers: Endgame (April 26th), John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (May 17th), Toy Story 4 (June 21st), Men in Black: International (June 14th), X-Men: Dark Phoenix (June 7th), Artemis Fowl (August 9th), Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (August 2nd), Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 2nd), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (May 31st), Disney's The Lion King (July 19th), Disney's Aladdin (May 24th), Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (July 26th), Pokémon Detective Pikachu (May 10th). See the full release schedule. The summer movie season kicks off in just a few weeks with yet another epic Avengers movie, then keeps building up. What are you most excited about?