Watch: 360° Short Film 'Merger' About the Future Run by Algorithms

"Managing your attention effectively is key. The aim is to achieve a laser focus…" Now this is something different. Merger is a 360-degree sci-fi short film (meaning you can interact / move the camera as it plays) made by by London-based designer and architect Keiichi Matsuda, who was also behind the trippy short film Hyper-Reality. "Set against the backdrop of AI-run corporations, a tele-operator finds herself caught between virtual and physical reality, human and machine. As she fights for her economic survival, she finds herself immersed in the cult of productivity, in search of the ultimate interface. This short film documents her last 4 minutes on earth." Starring Sarah Winter. I wanted to feature this short because it's so unique and cool and thought-provoking, not only technically but narratively about what our future might look like.

Thanks to The Verge for the tip on this. Description from Vimeo: "With automation disrupting centuries-old industries, the professional must reshape and expand their service to add value. Failure is a mindset. It is those who empower themselves with technology who will thrive." Merger is made by cult director/designer Keiichi Matsuda - follow him @keiichiban or find more of his work on Vimeo. The short film is about the future of work and our obsession with technology. "She wants to get closer to the information; closer to the data and the networks," Matsuda explained to The Verge. "But eventually the boundary between human and machine softens. The interface is a sphere that surrounds her, but the final step in the film is to transcend that." For more info on the short, visit Vimeo or Keiichi's website. To see more shorts click here. Thoughts?