Watch: 4-Minute Horror Short 'You'll Live' from Director Brian Lipko

"Roll or face the consequences. Last one to die, wins." Holy crap YES! I love it when a filmmaker can put together an incredible idea in just a few minutes and scare the crap out of you in the process. You'll Live is the latest horror short made by Brian Lipko, who also made the two-minute horror short Drip previously. This time he introduces us to a mysterious Jumanji-esque (the old movie not the new ones) board game that is much more evil than playful. Starring Carolina Kenney, Michael Southworth, Josh Pertler, Rosie Koocher, and Sam Han. This is a perfect proof-of-concept, because DAMN I want to see more right now.

Thanks to Brian for the tip on this debuting online. Original description from Vimeo: "Last one to die wins. A short horror film/proof of concept for a feature." You'll Live is written and directed by by LA-based visual artist / filmmaker Brian Lipko (he also directed the short Drip) - see more of his work on Vimeo. You can also follow him on Twitter @BrianLipko or visit his official website. Executive produced by Kevin Henry and Kyle P. Nolan. Featuring cinematography by Cory Burmester. This was made independently by Meanwhile x Sturdy. For more info on the short + the full credits, visit Vimeo. To view more shorts, click here. Thoughts?